Prowlers Sweep Home Weekend

The Port Huron Prowlers made it back to back home wins, defeating the defending champs from Watertown 4-1 on Saturday night at McMorran Arena. it was the Wolves first visit back to the Blue Water Area since game two of the Commissioners Cup Final last season.

The Prowlers out shot the Wolves 19-9 in the first period and skated off with a 1-0 lead thanks to a Matt Robertson goal, set up by Matt Graham and Matyas Kasek at 10:06 of the frame.

The second period started quickly for the home team as Dalton Jay scored at the seven second mark to extend the lead to 2-0. Jonathon Juliano and Yianni Liarakos had the helpers on the play. Liarakos, celebrating his 22nd birthday, netted his team leading 12th goal of the season at 4:07 of the period to make it 3-0 for the Prowlers. Juliano and Jay earned assists on the goal. Gavin Yates scored the lone goal of the night for the Wolves 15:28 into the second, set up by Tyler Gjurich and Egor Kostyukov. It briefly cut the Port Huron led to 3-1, but Matt Graham scored a short handed goal at 17:06 of the period to make it a 4-1 game. Matt Robertson had the lone helper on the play. Despite being out shot 11-10 in the second, the Prowlers skated off leading by three goals.

The period was scoreless, but did feature a fight between Liarakos and the Wolves Ryan Rotondi, giving Liarakos the famed "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" on his birthday. Watertown out shot Port Huron 23-12 in the third and 43-41 for the game, but the Prowlers made it their second straight victory with the 4-1 final.

The teams will meet again next weekend for two games in Port Huron, with face off at 7 PM on Friday, December 21 and 6 PM on Saturday, December 22.

