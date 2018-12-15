Enforcers Held Scoreless in Weekend Series with Carolina

December 15, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Elmira Enforcers News Release





Winston-Salem, NC - Elmira looked to bounce back from a hard-fought 1-0 loss the previous night against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Elmira has had some tough bouts against Carolina this year, but as of last night, they had not been able to acquire even a single point against the Thunderbirds so far this season. Elmira came in to the December 15thgame sitting in 4thplace with a 6-8 record, just 6 points behind the 3rd place Danville.

The Enforcers looked to continue their strong defensive efforts from the night before, and hopefully find the offense that they have been known to have against other teams in the FHL. Elmira would continue to play phenomenal defense against Carolina, but the offense still continued to struggle to find chances and put the puck on net. Carolina had an astounding 11 shots in the 1stPeriod of play, while Elmira sat at just 3. Early on in the period it would be an unusual sight as Kyle Stevens dropped the gloves for the Enforcers to hopefully try and ignite a fire under the team. Although faced with quite a few shots in the period, Elmira goalie Ryan Mulder would pick up right where the previous night's starter Troy Passingham left off, making saves left and right, playing an outstanding first 20 minutes. Neither team was able to find the net, and the tough fought battles would continue as the buzzer went off with the score still knotted at 0-0.

Carolina would continue their strong defensive effort in the 2ndPeriod as they were able to add 9 more shots to their total and control the puck in their offensive zone with a purpose. With the Thunderbirds doing much of the shot-taking, this meant Elmira would have to continue their strong defensive effort and they were up to the task. Ryan Mulder was once again strong in the period, making saves on even the toughest of shots, and also got some help from the post on a few chances. Things would get chippy between the two teams late in the period with a fight breaking out between Elmira's Brandon Vuic, and Carolina's Michael Bunn. The interesting thing about this fight was the referees were between the two players and it seemed as though they were going to send them their separate ways, but the two men pushed the refs aside and went on with their bout anyways. Following the fight, with just 15 seconds left in the period, Carolina would take a very questionable "tripping" call, with the Carolina player kneeing the Enforcers player in the stomach. Though much went on during the second 20 minutes, the teams could still not find the net, leaving the scoreboard empty.

Both teams would have their opportunity on the power play during this game, but neither team was outstanding when up a man. Despite struggling on the power play, Carolina did not struggle to get shots on net, totaling 32 shots on the game while Elmira was only able to muster up 13. About half way through the period Carolina's Jiri Pargac would finally break the tie with a lucky bounce over goalie Ryan Mulder's head after he did make the initial save. The bad blood between these two teams would continue as the Thunderbirds did score again just a couple of minutes later, but the goal was waved off immediately due to the goal scorer pushing the Enforcers net minder into the net as he scored. With 6 minutes to go in the game, Carolina's Tommy Mahoney would poke another initial save by Mulder into the net to put the Thunderbirds up 2-0. Though the Enforcers played strong defense all night, you can only hold off a seasoned team like Carolina for so long.

Elmira's offensive struggles continued tonight, as they were held scoreless for the full 120 minutes they played in Carolina this weekend. The Enforcers will look to bounce back and find their rhythm again next weekend when they continue their road trip in Mentor, Ohio where they will take on the Ice Breakers, Friday and Saturday, December 21stand 22nd, before returning back home for a weekend series at the First Arena December 26th and 27th.

