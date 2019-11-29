Carolina Dominates Battle Creek, 14-1

November 29, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds smoked the Battle Creek Rumble Bees 14-1 at the Annex on Friday.

"The first period was good, but you don't like to see games like that," said head coach Andre Niec

The Thunderbirds got off to a hot start, scoring nine goals in the first period. Rumble Bees started Jake Mullen was pulled after allowing six goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Forwards Petr Panacek, Jan Salak Everett Thompson and George Holt were heavy contributors as Panacek notched four goals while Salak, Thompson and Holt netted two goals each.

Carolina outshot Battle Creek 79-21. Three of Carolina's goals were scored on a power-play and one was shorthanded.

"We were going for 100," said Niec wryly.

After tonight, Carolina improves to 11-1-0-0 overall while Battle Creek will fall to 0-14-0-0 on the season. The Thunderbirds remain the top of the western division with 33 standings points.

The Thunderbirds will face the Rumble Bees again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. in the weekend finale at the Annex

3 Stars:

3rd Jan Salak

2nd George Holt

1st Petr Panacek

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.