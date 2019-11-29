Carolina Dominates Battle Creek, 14-1
November 29, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.-The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds smoked the Battle Creek Rumble Bees 14-1 at the Annex on Friday.
"The first period was good, but you don't like to see games like that," said head coach Andre Niec
The Thunderbirds got off to a hot start, scoring nine goals in the first period. Rumble Bees started Jake Mullen was pulled after allowing six goals in the opening 20 minutes.
Forwards Petr Panacek, Jan Salak Everett Thompson and George Holt were heavy contributors as Panacek notched four goals while Salak, Thompson and Holt netted two goals each.
Carolina outshot Battle Creek 79-21. Three of Carolina's goals were scored on a power-play and one was shorthanded.
"We were going for 100," said Niec wryly.
After tonight, Carolina improves to 11-1-0-0 overall while Battle Creek will fall to 0-14-0-0 on the season. The Thunderbirds remain the top of the western division with 33 standings points.
The Thunderbirds will face the Rumble Bees again tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. in the weekend finale at the Annex
3 Stars:
3rd Jan Salak
2nd George Holt
1st Petr Panacek
