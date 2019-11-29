Elmira Gives Up Lead, Falls to Hat Tricks 3-2

The Enforcers returned from their Thanksgiving break to take on the Hat Tricks for the second of three in a row at First Arena. Elmira dropped the first matchup on Wednesday and was out for revenge as they started backup net minder Joe Young.

Sean Reynolds got things started for the Enforcers with a goal after a perfect cross crease pass from Ahmed Mahfouz gave Elmira their first lead of the home stand. The period was winding down when the eventual first call of the game was issued to the Enforcers after Brandon Tucker lifted a puck out of play from the defensive zone for a delay of game call. On the ensuing power play Gordy Bonnel was able to sneak one over the shoulder of Joe Young to tie up the game.

The game slowed into a lot of back and forth with each team trying a dump and chase pattern. The Enforcers found the board next on a carry over power play just 32 seconds into period number three as they retook their one goal lead. However, Cory Anderson managed to beat Young to tie the game up eight minutes later. The final goal of the game would come on a broken play after a waived off icing saw Elmira pinned in their own zone and a misplay in front of the net allowed Jonny Ruiz to bury the game winning tally.

Young stopped 34 of 37 in the loss.

The Enforcers are back in action tomorrow night as they close out the three game in four night set against Danbury at 7:05 pm. Don't miss our call 607-734- PUCK to get your tickets!

