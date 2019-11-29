Wolves Down Thunder, 5-2

The Watertown Wolves came into Friday's game vs. the Delaware Thunder looking to extend the streak to two wins in a row. The Thunder have struggled in their opening season. This will mark the first time that the Wolves meet the Thunder in regular-season action. The teams played an exciting pre-season game earlier this year.

Gjurich, Tyler (Lukas, Jamie, Boudreau, Deric) opened the scoring in the first period as the Wolves top line got the puck in early. On the penalty kill the Wolves would have the puck stunk in down low to the tie game up and close out the first period.

Bogdziul, Dominik (Dimmitt, Cameron, Deveny, Joseph) would give the Wolves the 2-1 lead. This would be Dominik's first career goal. Lukas, Jamie (Gjurich, Tyler, Powell, Kyle) scored to give the Wolves the 3-1 lead. Thunders' Young, Brennan (Cutting, Taylor) would score soon after.

The Power Play would be the Wolves' key to success in the third period. Dominik Bogdziul and Tyler Gjurich would score to close the game out for the Wolves.

The Wolves are back in action tomorrow night at 7:30pm vs the Thunder.

