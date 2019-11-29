Prowlers Earn First Shutout, 4-0 Win over Danville

Port Huron Prowlers goaltender Cory Simons

Cory Simons stopped 36 shots for the Prowlers Friday night, en route to a 4-0 victory.

With the victory the Prowlers moved up into second place in the FPHL Western Division.

After a scoreless first frame, Justin Portillo scored after Jarret Pfieffer intercepted a pass at center ice and then found the tape of Portillo.

Marysville native Dalton Young would net his fourth goal of the season when Dave Nippard found him in the low slot.

Matt Stoia would get in on the action, beating Jesse Gordichuk to make the score 3-0 as the second period ended.

The third period would only see one goal scored, Young just putting his stick out on a two on one, beat Gordichuk over his left pad to score his second, and Port Hurons final goal of the night.

"We were moving the puck really well," said Young "(Matt) Stoia had it at the point, one of their forwards were sucked out to him, he pushed it up to Dave (Nippard) who found me in the middle. It was a great pass"

Simons also earned the first star of the night, recording the first shutout for the Prowlers this season.

He and the Prowlers will play in Danville Saturday night.

"We got the bus trip," said Simons. "Our gear is going to be wet, we are going to a little (upset) about those two things. But we are all professionals, we have to do what we have to do."

Port Huron has not had two regulation wins in a weekend yet this season.

