Carolina Core FC Will Take on Soda City FC in First Round of 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

HIGH POINT - U.S. Soccer and Carolina Core FC today announced that Carolina Core FC has been drawn at home against UPSL side Soda City FC in the First Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match will take place on Thursday, March 20 at Truist Point Stadium, in High Point, NC with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. All season ticket holders will receive a ticket to this match as a part of their season ticket package.

Carolina Core FC will enter the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on the back of a strong run in the 2024 edition of the U.S. Open Cup, where Carolina Core FC acted as one of just three MLS NEXT Pro teams to make it to the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

During its inaugural run, Carolina Core FC defeated USL-League 2 side NoVa FC in a 3-2 thriller to open the club's account in the competition. CCFC would then travel to Vermont, where they went on to defeat another USL-League 2 side, Vermont Green FC, 2-1, in sub-freezing conditions. The Foxes run would end in Cary, as the team fell to USL-Championship side North Carolina FC 1-0.

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021 (due to the Covid-19 pandemic). The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

