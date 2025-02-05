Carolina Core FC Announces CCFC Academy and Goal 13 Foundation Partnership

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced the partnership between the Carolina Core FC Academy and the Holden Trent Goal 13 Foundation.

The Carolina Core FC Academy is committed to providing players with access to an abundance of opportunity and resources, with the mission being furthered by partnering with the Goal 13 Foundation. Through this unique partnership, the Goal 13 Foundation will provide student athletes with resources to prioritize their health and well-being. The athletes will have the opportunity to participate in character development courses and learn leadership skills from current and former athletes.

"The collaboration between the Holden Trent Goal 13 Foundation and the CCFC Academy is vital in the foundation's inaugural year, as it enables us to honor Holden's legacy by supporting student-athletes in a community he cherished and in a sport he loved," said Goal 13 Founder and Executive Director Annie B. Carter. "We will focus on the educational, character development, and physical well-being of these young athletes, ensuring they have the necessary tools to excel both on and off the field. This partnership not only nurtures their athletic talents but also fosters personal growth and resilience, creating a positive impact that will resonate within the community for years to come."

In conjunction with this partnership, Carolina Core FC will be hosting two preseason games benefiting the Goal 13 Foundation, both held at Truist Point Stadium. The pair of games will be highlighted by the inaugural Holden Trent Community Cup against High Point University on February 19th and against Wake Forest University on February 22nd.

"CCFC is proud to be a partner of a great organization, such as the Goal 13 Foundation. Our club strives to bestow players with access to opportunities and meaningful resources both on and off the field," said Carolina Core FC Chief Sporting Officer Eddie Pope. "This collaboration promotes the development of a diverse group of youth players, building individual leadership and preparation for future endeavors. We look forward to working together to continue furthering our mission and providing more opportunities."

A portion of the proceeds from both matches will be donated to the Goal 13 Foundation. To buy tickets to either match, go to https://www.mlsnextpro.com/carolinacorefc/tickets/single-match-tickets.

For more information about the Holden Trent Goal 13 Foundation, go to https://www.goal13foundation.org/

