Real Monarchs Set to Host U.S. Open Cup Opening Round

February 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah / CHICAGO - Real Salt Lake and U.S. Soccer today announced the First-Round matchups for the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which sees RSL's MLS NEXT Pro side, Real Monarchs SLC, welcome Bay Area amateur side El Farolito SC to Utah in the 111-year-old tourney.

Hosting its first U.S. Open Cup match since 2015, an 0-1 Monarchs loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks, RSL's MLSNP team welcomes El Farolito SC, representing the National Premier Soccer League, to the Wasatch Front. The Claret-and-Cobalt opens its latest U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wed., March 19 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Kickoff is at 7:30p MT.

The 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is one of three non-league trophies up for grabs this year, with RSL kicking off the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup on Feb. 19 in Costa Rica against CS Herediano, while also confirming its summer dates against various LIGA MX powers in this year's Leagues Cup with next week's fixture unveiling. Additionally, both RSL and Real Monarchs will compete for both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro regular-season titles and the two leagues' respective Cup playoff championships.

While participating in the storied domestic cup, the Monarchs' match against amateur side El Farolito becomes only the second match currently confirmed for the Monarchs' 2025 schedule at Zions Bank Stadium, the Monarchs' home since its opening in 2018. Due to resurfacing and other logistical matters, all other Monarchs home games will be played either at the first-team's home, America First Field, or in St. George, Utah, at Greater Zion Stadium on the campus of Utah Tech.

El Farolito SC, previously known as Club Deportivo Mexico, has one U.S. Open Cup title in its history, winning the competition in 1993, the club's second year. Last year, El Farolito SC bested both Portland Timbers 2 and Central Valley Fuego FC 2-1 before falling to Oakland Roots SC in the third round of the 2024 tournament.

The 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup kicks off March 18-20 with a 32-game First Round lineup, exclusively featuring amateur vs. professional matchups. This year's 110th edition of the historic American national club championship (2020 cancelled due to Covid-19) features a 96-team tournament, with the champion being crowned on October 1.

Finishing the 2024 campaign with 25 points in its final 13 matches, the fifth-best MLS NEXT Pro performance during that span, Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry looks to build upon the positive momentum to make strides towards the postseason. With a roster bolstered by several RSL Academy homegrowns, the Monarchs represent a key developmental step matriculating from the Academy to the Utah Club's Major League Soccer-based first team, providing fans with an aligned, quality product on the pitch.

Late last month, the Monarchs unveiled its 2025 season slate, for the team's 11th season overall and its fourth MLSNP campaign since transitioning from the USL Championship prior to 2022, MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural year.

Real Salt Lake's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Real Monarchs, eye its first postseason appearance since joining the league, after finishing last year on the outside looking in, one tiebreaker away from clinching its first berth on decision day. Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry's side returns to action on Saturday, March 15 at Portland Timbers 2. All 28 of the Monarchs matches will be made available via broadcast through MLSNEXTPro.com or bundled into the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with broadcast designations will be made at a later date.

Lowry's side - kicking off its second full season with the acclaimed former El Paso and Indy Eleven boss at the helm - will call Zions Bank Stadium home for its first game in the Beehive State against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, March 23, in Herriman. After the remainder of March sees a mix of bye weeks and potential holds for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup participation, the Monarchs' home game slated for Sunday, April 6 against Ventura County FC will take place in St. George, Utah, at Greater Zion Stadium on the campus of Utah Tech. The remaining 11 games on its home schedule will be played at the first-team's home, America First Field, due to Zions Bank Stadium resurfacing and other logistical matters.

Details on Real Monarchs' Feb. 13-16 preseason trip to St. George, along with a preseason scrimmage on Sunday, Feb. 16, as well as the team's Southern Utah MLSNP reg. Season contest on Sun., April 6, will follow, in coordination with the hosts. Utah Tech.

The Monarchs will host the league's "Decision Day" for the third time in its four-year history (2023 at Portland), as 28 of the league's 29 clubs play almost simultaneously, with the Western Conference slate kicking off at 2 p.m. MT, the Monarchs welcoming Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.

