FC Cincinnati 2 Re-Sign Defender Amir Daley

February 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have re-signed defender Amir Daley ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, the club announced today. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Daley returns for his second season in Cincinnati after joining the Orange and Blue in January 2024. Daley served as a key attacking component for Tyrone Marshall's side last season, making 25 starts in 26 regular season appearances. Daley finished the season second in minutes played (2,219) for the Orange and Blue.

In his first season with FCC 2, Daley scored five goals and tallied four assists, including a two-goal effort against New England Revolution II in a 2-1 win for the Orange and Blue on April 10. Daley's fifth and final goal of the year also proved a match winner against in-state rival Columbus Crew 2 on September 15.

Daley's goal and assist totals were tied for the fifth and sixth best marks, respectively, among MLS NEXT Pro defenders in 2024. The former Duke Blue Devil's nine goal contributions were tied for third among FCC 2 players, trailing only forwards Kenji Mboma Dem and Ben Stitz.

Daley traveled to Clearwater, Florida with FC Cincinnati for preseason training and played in both of the club's preseason matches against CF Montréal and Houston Dynamo FC.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati 2 re-sign Amir Daley to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on February 5, 2025.

