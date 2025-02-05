Inter Miami CF II Set to Host Miami United FC on March 19 in U.S. Open Cup Debut

February 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II is set to make history as it competes in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time, with the team's first match in the 2025 edition of the competition announced today. The Club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate will host Miami United FC in the First Round on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup marks a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF II, as it joins the nation's oldest soccer tournament, a competition that dates back to 1913 and provides lower-division teams the opportunity to battle their way to face Major League Soccer opposition in later rounds. The annual tournament is open to professional and amateur clubs from across the U.S., offering a rare and exciting platform where lower-division teams can challenge top-tier opponents. The 110th edition of the U.S. Open Cup introduces a new format, increasing the number of MLS first teams from 8 to 16 and integrating 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.

Stay tuned for more updates as Inter Miami CF II prepares for its historic U.S. Open Cup journey.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.