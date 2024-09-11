Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic

HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has loaned forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.

Freeman, 21, made three appearances for Carolina Core FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season including a substitute appearance in the club's inaugural match against Crown Legacy FC.

Transaction: Carolina Core FC loan forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2024 campaign on Sep, 11, 2024.

