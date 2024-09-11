Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic
September 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
HIGH POINT - Carolina Core FC today announced that the club has loaned forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Freeman, 21, made three appearances for Carolina Core FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season including a substitute appearance in the club's inaugural match against Crown Legacy FC.
Transaction: Carolina Core FC loan forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship side Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2024 campaign on Sep, 11, 2024.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 11, 2024
- Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic - Carolina Core FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Core FC Stories
- Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic
- Four-Goal Second Half Sees Carolina Core FC Defeat NYRBII to Earn Fourth Straight Win
- Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Federico Stachuk to USL League One Side Greenville Triumph SC
- Four-Goal Thriller Sees Carolina Core FC Defeat Atlanta United 2 for Third Consecutive Win
- Carolina Core FC Sign Defender Paul Léonardi