Carolina Core FC Defeated by Eastern Conference Leader Philadelphia Union II

September 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

High Point, North Carolina - A goal in each half would see Carolina Core FC fall to Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union II.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHI - Nick Pariano, 4th minute: Following a foul in the box, Union II midfielder Nick Pariano converted a penalty into the bottom right corner.

PHI - Chris Olney Jr, 77th minute: Midfielder Chris Olney Jr placed a right footed shot into the net following a cross from David Vazquez.

Postgame Notes

Kings of Possession

With a staggering 71% possession, CCFC controlled the game throughout despite the defeat. Both Facundo Canete and Jacob Evans had two key passes tonight, with the duo combining for an 89% pass completion rate. On the night, CCFC completed 12 key passes, showing high attacking prowess despite not being able to find the back of the net.

Strong at the Back

The Carolina Core FC defense had a strong showing against Eastern Conference leaders, Philadelphia Union II, despite the defeat. Centerback Kai Thomas won 100% of his duels during the match, with three total ground duels and two aerial duels. Thomas also notched six recoveries and three clearances. Defender Daniel Chica also had a strong night defensively, winning nine total duels on the ground and in the air, as well as four recoveries and two interceptions.

End of the Streak

Following four consecutive wins, most recently against New York Red Bulls II, CCFC's win streak came to an end on Wednesday night. The club would be defeated by Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union II by a 2-0 margin. During the club's streak in August, CCFC would take home four MLS NEXT Pro Monthly Awards, including Player of the Month, Team of the Month, Coach of the Month, and Co-Goalkeeper of the Month. The team looks to bounce back at the weekend against local opponent Crown Legacy FC.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas; Jathan Juarez (Paul Leonardi - 82'), Alenga Charles (Yekeson Subah - 70'), Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos - 82'), Carlos Mario Diaz (Derek Cuevas - 65'); Jacob Evans, Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 70').

Substitutes not used - Luis Lugo, Andrew Pannenberg, J.P. Rodriguez, Jeremiah White IV.

Philadelphia Union II - Oliver Semmle, Jamir Berdecio, Gavin Wetzel, Olwethu Makhanya, Francis Westfield; Nick Pariano (Jordan Griffin - 81'), Kellan LeBlanc (Zach Mastrodimos - 64'), Chris Olney Jr (Kyle Tucker - 81'), David Vazquez; Edward Davis III (Jamir Johnson - 59'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas - 59').

Substitutes not used - Henry Bernstein, Randy Garcia, Alex Smith, Leandro Zarate.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC host Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, September 14th. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Crown Legacy FC Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Philadelphia Union II

Wednesday, September 11th 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 9-11-4 (34 points - 10th in East)

Philadelphia Union II record: 13-7-4 (46 points - 1st in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 0 0

Philadelphia Union II 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

PHI: Nick Soriano (p) - 4'

PHI: Chris Olney Jr (David Vazquez) - 77'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI: Olwethu Makhanya (caution) - 15'

CCFC: Santiago Cambindo (caution) - 22'

PHI: Kellan LeBlanc (caution) - 61'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (caution) - 72'

PHI: Zach Mastrodimos (caution) - 74'

Referee: Alexandra Billeter

Assistant Referees: Andrew Charron, Aaron Riley

Fourth Official: Josiah Parke

Weather: Sunny, 75 degrees

Attendance: 3,333

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

