Union II jump to first place in Eastern Conference
September 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played Carolina Core FC at Truist Point Stadium on Wednesday night, winning 2-0 and moving to first place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano scored his first professional goal from the penalty spot in the third minute, while CJ Olney added a second in the 77th minute to secure all three points on the road. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned a clean sheet in his MLS NEXT Pro debut for Union II.
Philadelphia Union II travel to Chase Stadium to face Inter Miami CF II on Sunday, September 15 (7:00 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Carolina Core FC 0 - Philadelphia Union II 2
Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Alexandra Billeter
AR1: Andrew Charron
AR2: Aaron Riley
4TH: Josiah Parke
Weather: 75 degrees and mostly sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Nick Pariano (PK) 3'
PHI - CJ Olney Jr. (Vazquez) 77'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 15'
CCFC - Santiago Cambindo (caution) 22'
PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 61'
CCFC - Jacob Alexander Evans (caution) 72'
PHI - Zachary Mastrodimos (caution) 74'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Oliver Semmle; Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Gavin Wetzel, Jamir Berdecio; Nick Pariano (Jordan Griffin 81'), CJ Olney (Kyle Tucker 81'), David Vazquez, Kellan LeBlanc (Zachary Mastrodimos 64'); Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 59'), Edward Davis (Jamir Johnson 59').
Substitutes not used: Randy Meneses, Leandro Soria, Henry Bernstein, Alex Smith.
Carolina Core FC: Alexander Sutton; Jathan Juarez (Paul Leonardi 82'), Daniel Chica, Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas, Carlos Mario Diaz (Derek Cuevas 65'); Facundo Canete, Msunguchi Alenga Charles (Yekeson Subah 70'), Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos 82'), Jacob Alexander Evans; David Polanco (Joshua Rodriguez 70').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Pannenberg, Jeremiah Jackson White IV, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Luis Lugo.
TEAM NOTES
Homegrown midfielder Nick Pariano registered his first professional goal in MLS NEXT Pro play.
Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney scored his fifth goal of the season.
Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle earned a clean sheet in his MLS NEXT Pro debut for Union II.
Union II are now in first place in the Eastern Conference with 46 points.
