Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Midfielder Marlon Vargas to New Mexico United

September 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 has loaned midfielder Marlon Vargas to New Mexico United for the remainder of the USL Championship season.

"Marlon has been instrumental in the successes of Rapids 2 over the past two seasons. His contributions in the competitive arena speak for themselves, but his influence on the younger players in the group has been just as valuable. It is great that he has earned the opportunity to take another step forward with one of the best in USL," said Brian Crookham, Rapids 2 General Manager.

Vargas, 23, joined Rapids 2 at the beginning of the 2023 season from fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance. In his first year with the club, Vargas scored five goals and added 10 assists across 27 appearances (24 starts) for Rapids 2. The midfielder ended the season at the top of the league's charts for assists (10) in a year that saw Colorado finish number one overall in the regular season standings and earn a spot in the Western Conference Final.

Vargas was called up to the Rapids First Team on two separate occasions during the 2023 MLS season. The midfielder made his MLS debut with the Colorado Rapids on May 31, 2023, playing 11 minutes in the team's match against Columbus Crew. Vargas also played 61 minutes in the Rapids' U.S. Open Cup match versus USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

Vargas has served as the captain of Rapids 2 during the current 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. He currently leads the team with 10 goals and six assists.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 has loaned midfielder Marlon Vargas to New Mexico United for the remainder of the USL Championship season.

