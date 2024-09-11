Toronto FC II Takes Penalty Shootout over New York City FC II

September 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

NYC - Matthew Leong 80' (Julien Lacher)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 83' (penalty kick)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Jonathan Lopez 26' (caution)

NYC - Piero Elias 34' (caution)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Hassan Ayari - goal (1:0)

NYC - Piero Elias - miss (1:0)

TOR - Julian Altobelli - goal (2:0)

NYC - Jonathan Jimenez - goal (2:1)

TOR - Mark Fisher - miss (2:1)

NYC - Samuel Owusu - goal (2:2)

TOR - Andrei Dumitru - goal (3:2)

NYC - Jake Rozhansky - goal (3:3)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - miss (3:3)

NYC - Taylor Calheira - miss (3:3)

TOR - Adam Pearlman - goal (4:3)

NYC - Matthew Leong - miss (4:3)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New York City FC II 10-5-9 42 points

Toronto FC II 8-10-6 31 points

LINEUPS

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Alexander Rando; Jonathan Lopez (Sammy Ramirez 76'), Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong, Steven Bednarsky, Taylor Calheira (C), Jake Rozhansky, Piero Elias; Ronald Arevalo (Julien Lacher 46'), Jonathan Jimenez, Camil Azzam Ruiz (Máximo Carrizo 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Suare, William Meyer, Klevis Haxhari, Peter Molinari, Zidane Yanez, Nicholas Kapanadze

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic (Theo Rigopoulos 46'), Mark Fisher (C), Adam Pearlman; Richard Chukwu (Markus Cimermancic 90'), Lucas Olguin, Charlie Staniland (Stefan Kapor 90'), Andrei Dumitru; Hassan Ayari, Matthew Catavolo (Nathaniel Edwards 46'), Charlie Sharp (Julian Altobelli 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Kundai Mawoko, Tyler Londono

MEDIA NOTES

With his 83rd minute goal, Julian Altobelli becomes the first player in club history to score a goal in seven consecutive appearances for Toronto FC II.

Toronto FC Academy defender Stefan Kapor made his TFC II debut, becoming the fifteenth player to make his Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

