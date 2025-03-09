Carolina Ascent FC Pick up Away Win Over Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

SPOKANE, WA - A pair of first goals for #17 Eli Hutchinson and #20 Jenna Butler and a Player of the Match performance from goalkeeper #42 Samantha Leshnak Murphy secured three points on the road for Carolina Ascent FC, defeating Spokane Zephyr FC 2-1.

If there was any jet lag from the cross-country commute, Carolina Ascent FC did not show it in the first 45 minutes. #13 Addisyn Merrick set the tone with an early opportunity that was saved by Spokane goalkeeper #0 Hope Hisey in the 2nd minute. Three minutes later, Carolina Ascent drew first blood.

It started with a ball out wide from #9 Mia Corbin to a streaking #18 Audrey Harding, who drove the goal line and cut it back to the six-yard box, and in her first start of the season, Hutchinson was there to tap it in the empty net.

Carolina Ascent nearly made it a two-goal lead a minute later as Hutchinson slipped it through to #25 Sarah Troccoli. With just the goalkeeper to beat, Troccoli blasted it over the bar.

Much of the first half featured counter-attacking soccer. Spokane found the most success playing centrally through their midfield, while Carolina Ascent's formula of attacking the flanks through wingers and outside backs proved to be dangerous. An aggressive Leshnak Murphy was quick to clear any danger in behind from Spokane.

Carolina Ascent doubled their lead in the 30th minute. After winning a corner, #7 Jill Aguilera recorded her fourth assist of the season as her whipped-in set piece found the head of center back Butler, who deposited it in the side netting for the first professional goal of her career.

After a dominant first half, the visitors took their two-goal lead to the half.

While neither team mustered anything of serious substance through the first 20 minutes of the second half, Leshnak Murphy was important with multiple punches on crosses, continuing to show off more of her aggressiveness. Carolina Ascent's back line was incredibly sturdy as well with multiple blocks and clearances from the combination of Butler and #4 Vicky Bruce.

After Leshnak Murphy made an excellent save from the top of the box in the 82nd minute, the tension rose in the 85th. Spokane's #10 Emina Ekic sprinted away on a counterattack and crossed it to #33 Ally Cook. The cross was a little deep for Cook and in a race for the ball, Leshnak Murphy took down Cook, giving the hosts a penalty. Cook buried it and with five minutes + stoppage time remaining, the game was all of a sudden up for grabs.

On the final play of the match in the 96th minute, Leshnak Murphy made an incredible reaction save on #21 McKenzie Weinert, who was left alone in the center of the box, to secure a massive three points for Carolina Ascent FC.

QUOTES:

Coach Philip Poole on the team's mentality and coming away with three points:

"I think when you combine the trip, quality players, quality opponent, it's a great win. I think we definitely should've picked up more points in the previous two games so all in all, makes for a better win and a better result."

Coach Poole on Samantha Leshnak Murphy's first start and the team's defensive effort in the second half:

"Sam was very good in the second half for us. We knew coming away to Spokane that the second half was going to be a little different. We knew that were going to have to stand up second half, and Sam along with several other players did.... I'm proud of the players. They stood up when they needed to and put in a good hard defensive shift."

Jenna Butler on the team's strong defensive play in the second half:

"To be on the road playing a late game, staying locked in and defensively solid as a team to come out with the win speaks a lot to the grit and mental fortitude we're striving for this spring season."

