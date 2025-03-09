Power FC Hosts Lexington SC on March 9 in 2025 Spring Home Opener

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







DC Power Football Club welcomes Lexington Sporting Club to the district for its Spring home opener on Sunday, Mar. 9. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Audi Field.

Tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following its 3-3 draw at Carolina Ascent FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 to open the club's 2025 Spring regular season play, Power FC looks to claim three points on its home field this weekend.

"The biggest thing is protecting our home," Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "There's lots of pride that goes into that. Pride in ourselves, pride in our tactics and pride in our community."

Power FC welcomed back five players that were missing from the lineup against Carolina Ascent FC due to stints with their respective National teams.

Midfielders Charlie Estcourt (Wales), Katrina Guillou (Philippines), Jennifer Cudjoe (Ghana), defender Claire Constant (Haiti) and forward Loza Abera (Ethiopia) will all be available for the club on Sunday afternoon.

"We're excited to show what we can do," Constant said. "We're excited to prove ourselves. We obviously haven't gotten the results we wanted in the first half of the season. Now, we've learned a lot and come a long way as a team. I hope we can show that against Lexington on Sunday."

Ownership Addition

Donovan Pines has joined DC Power Football Club's ownership group ahead of its upcoming home match. Pines, former standout D.C. United Homegrown Defender and Clarksville, MD native, is thrilled to join the club ahead of its home opener, eager to hit the ground running and offer his support in his own backyard.

Scouting the Opponent

Led by interim head coach Sam Stockley, Lexington SC (3-10-4) is searching for its first win of the Spring season.

Lexington SC travels to the district following back-to-back losses against Carolina Ascent FC on Feb. 15, Fort Lauderdale United FC on Feb. 22 and coming away with one point from its 0-0 draw versus Brooklyn FC in its home opener on Mar. 1.

Center forward Madison Parsons leads the charge for the club with five goals and assists in 17 appearances (16 starts). Midfielder Marykate McGuire and defender Sydney Shepherd follow suit with four goals apiece.

WHERE TO WATCH

The match between Power FC and Lexington SC will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock TV.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.