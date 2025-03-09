Power FC Falls to Lexington SC 2-1 in Spring Home Opener

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

2024/25 USLSL Regular Season (Spring)

DC Power Football Club (3-8-5) 1 vs. 2 Lexington SC (3-10-4)

Sunday, Mar. 9

Audi Field- Washington, D.C.

Attendance- 1,551

Player Notes

- Just seven minutes after subbing in for Midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki, Forward Loza Abera picked up a pass from forward Gianna Gourley at the center of the box and launched a goal past Lexington SC's Goalkeeper Sarah Cox to put Power FC on the board.

- Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 16th straight start with the club, a team high.

- Midfielder Carleigh Frilles made her Power FC debut as a 45th-minute substitute.

- Power FC recorded a team-high 20 shots on Sunday afternoon.

Match Notes

- Power FC moved to 1-2-0 all-time against Lexington SC.

- Defender Anna Bagley was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Anna Bagley (Myra Konte 78'), Susanna Fitch, Emily Colton, Jennifer Cudjoe, Katelyn Duong (Katrina Guillou 69'), Claire Constant, Gianna Gourley, Yuuka Kurosaki (Loza Abera 78'), Amber DiOrio and Madison Wolfbauer (Carleigh Frilles 45').

Unused Substitutes: Adelaide Gay, Charlie Estcourt, and Jeannette Yango.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

Lexington SC Lineup: Sarah Cox, Hannah White, Madison Perez, Nicole Vernis, Hannah Richardson, Julie Mackin, Autumn Weeks (Cori Sullivan 45'), Sydney Shepherd (Trinity Watson 45'), Shea Moyer, Kathryn Doyle (Madison Parsons 85'), Claire Winter (Libby Moore 73').

Unused Substitutes: Bridgette Skiba, Emma Johnson and Grace Wisnewski.

Head Coach: Sam Stockley

DC Power FC Post-match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On the energy Loza Abera and Myra Konte brought to the field...

"We knew that those two would come on and raise the energy," Nana said. "Loza brings power, energy and speed to the field. We realized we were getting it behind but didn't have numbers in the box or enough people to support. Bringing in Loza helped with that."

On what to improve upon against Spokane Zephyr FC...

"We played well," Nana said. "We had moments of brilliance. We trained well and we prepared well. Sometimes, the best team doesn't win but we must take the mindset of having a 90-minute performance. That's the only way we get points."

On returning to Audi Field...

"It was amazing, we had great support today," Nana said. "It's amazing being home and playing in front of these fans, playing in front of people that care about, and the support was there. I'm sure that the girls felt it and that's what gave us some extra push."

Forward Loza Abera

On scoring her first goal against Lexington SC...

"I'm so happy, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time," Abera said.

On the winning mentality she took back with her from her most recent stint with Ethiopia's Women's National Team...

"We won the first round for the African Cup this year," Abera said. "That win and the positive vibes gives me a lot of energy. That energy was shown in today's match too."

