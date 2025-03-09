Spokane Zephyr FC Shows Grit in Second Half of Spring Season Home Opener

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane, Wash.- Spokane Zephyr FC lost 2-1 to Carolina Ascent FC in their 2025 Spring home opening match on Saturday.

Zephyr FC (3-7-6) showed grit in the second half after struggling to find offensive opportunities in the first 45 minutes. Carolina Ascent FC (7-4-7) played tough defense throughout, keeping Zephyr FC scoreless until the 84th minute.

Carolina Ascent FC put the pressure on early, with a goal by Vicky Bruce at the 4th minute putting Ascent up 1-0. An uncontested header goal by Jenna Butler put Carolina up 2-0 heading into halftime.

After a slow start offensively in the first half, Zephyr FC was able to generate better opportunities in the second half. Zephyr FC had five corner kicks by the 68th minute but were unable to find a clean pathway to goal.

Zephyr FC forward Ally Cook scored her first goal for the club off a penalty kick at the 84th minute, keeping hopes of a comeback alive. Cook had a chance to tie the match in stoppage time, with a straight shot at the goal being blocked by Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. Cook led Zephyr FC with energy throughout the match in her first start with the club.

Zephyr FC Head Coach Jo Johnson spoke on Cook's impact on the club after the match.

"She gives us a strong hold-up option and pushes the team in training," said Johnson.

Carolina Accent FC played physically all night which stalled offensive pushes by Zephyr FC. Three different players on Carolina Ascent FC received yellow cards.

Coach Johnson spoke on the team's performance and second half response.

"Proud of the fight in the second half, but we need to play a full 90."

"We stayed more connected, which helped us transition better and create more attacking options."

Zephyr FC forward McKenzie Weinert was proud of the club's ability to get a goal back in the second half.

"Tough result tonight, we weren't happy with how we came out in the first half and were punished for it, but we responded well in the second half, and I'm proud of that fight from the team to get one goal back," said McKenzie.

Spokane fell to 3-7-6 with the loss, while Carolina improved to 7-4-7 with the win. Zephyr FC sits in sixth place in the USL Super League. The next Zephyr FC match is Saturday, March 15 against the DC Power FC at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. PST.

