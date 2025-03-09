Dallas Trinity FC Takes Down Brooklyn FC, 6-0

March 9, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (7-4-6, 27 points) returned to the win column on Sunday night following an impressive win versus Brooklyn FC (9-4-4, 31 points), winning 6-0. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium had an attendance of 4,875.

Dallas opened up the scoring thanks to midfielder Chioma Ubogagu in the 6'. DTFC doubled their lead at the end of the first half after forward Camryn Lancaster found the back of the net. In the second half, forward Allie Thornton scored two goals in two minutes (68', 70'). Midfielder Lexi Missimo capped off the match with her second goal of the season in the 79' to secure three points and the win.

A FIRST FOR CAMRYN

During first half extra time, TCU alum and Mansfield native Camryn Lancaster scored her first professional goal in her first start for the club. The local product was signed during the winter break and has seen action in two matches this spring.

ALLIE'S BRACE

Forward Allie Thornton bagged two goals in two minutes that helped lock in a Dallas win, giving the Arlington native and SMU alum a brace. Thornton's last multi-goal game came in a fall victory versus Lexington SC on Sept. 13, where she notched a hat trick. Thornton is now just one goal away from being the top goal scorer in the USL Super League.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC is now 7-4-6 (27 points) on the season and sits in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

16 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

Dallas now has a 1-0-2 record against Brooklyn this season, falling 2-0 on Sept. 25 and losing 0-1 on Dec. 14.

Dallas tied their franchise single-game high in goals scored with six.

Forward Allie Thornton is now second in the league in goals scored this season with eight.

Goalkeeper Madison White is now tied for most clean sheets in the league with six on the season.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will travel to Lexington for their first road test of the 2025 Spring season as they face off against Lexington SC. Kick off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 15 from Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. All matches will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

Thoughts on the match...

"Today we definitely found our way, we found our togetherness again which is key. I think that from our perspective, the players got everything they deserved today."

Forward Allie Thornton

Thoughts on what a big win does for the team going forward...

"I think it gives us a lot of confidence. Today there was a really great flow to the game which is something we missed out on in the last couple of games. I think this only gives us more confidence to keep doing what we're doing and keep striving to score more goals."

