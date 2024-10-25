Carolina Ascent Draw 2-2 at Dallas Trinity to Remain Undefeated

October 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







DALLAS - Carolina Ascent Football Club played to a 2-2 draw on the road against Dallas Trinity FC on Friday evening at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Carolina Ascent FC face DC Power FC on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The first shot of the game for Carolina Ascent resulted in #9 Mia Corbin's third goal of the season in the eighth minute. It was a team effort as the play started deep in Carolina's end with #10 Rylee Basiden. She was one of five players to touch the ball before #5 Jaydah Bedoya received the ball along the left sideline from #7 Jill Aguilera and sent a cross centrally for Corbin.

On a similar play to Carolina Ascent's goal, #1 Meagan McClelland secured a shot from Dallas in the 15th minute for her first save of the night.

Dallas Trinity leveled the score in the 24th minute with a goal line finish in a crowded penalty area on a direct free kick.

Bedoya put the visitors back in front in the 31st minute with a well-placed strike from distance. Once again, Aguilera sent a long ball forward to Bedoya. She trapped the ball cleanly, took two touches, and scored with her left foot.

In the 41st minute, Corbin unleashed a powerful shot that rattled off the crossbar after collecting the ball in open space.

The Trinity tied it up again just before halftime. McClelland made a quick reaction save on the first shot by Dallas, but a follow-up attempt snuck in the back of the net.

Halftime: Dallas Trinity FC 2, Carolina Ascent FC 2.

Carolina Ascent faced heavy pressure from Dallas Trinity in the second half. #14 Taylor Porter had two important blocks on defense, plus the crossbar saved the day on a dangerous chance in the 80th minute.

The visitors struggled to create chances on offense in the second half. #12 Sydney Studer had the first shot of the second half for Carolina in the 89th minute off a corner kick. The Dallas goalkeeper narrowly saved it out of bounds for another corner kick.

Fulltime: Dallas Trinity FC 2, Carolina Ascent FC 2.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent FC remain unbeaten through the first nine games of the season.

#22 B Hylton, who is on a USL Academy Contract, made her first USL Super League start.

#9 Mia Corbin's goal was the first inside the opening 10 minutes of the match for Carolina Ascent FC this season.

#5 Jaydah Bedoya scored her second goal of the season and recorded her first professional assist.

For the first time, Carolina Ascent allowed multiple goals in a single game.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On giving up the lead twice

"We have to be a little bit more thoughtful on the road, coming into other teams' stadiums and dealing with the pressure, making smarter decisions at certain times in the game. Conceding just before half was disappointing, and we really should have gone up 3-1 just two minutes before that. Disappointing in the manner the goals were allowed, but let's not kid ourselves; Dallas is a good team, and to come here and get a point and keep moving forward is important."

On the lack of offensive production in the second half

"The mentality in the second half was trying to find our feet, get ourselves back in the game, and find a foundation, but I don't think it ever came. We were very resolute and determined in our defending, but we never really got ourselves back in the game in the second half."

On making substitutions earlier in the game than in previous matches

"A couple of little tweaks and changes as they went in. It's a tough place to play. It was a really good crowd and good team. We needed a reaction from those subs."

#22 B Hylton

On making her first USL Super League start

"It felt really awesome. I was a little nervous, but I was just really excited to get an opportunity to get out on the field and help out the team in any way I could. Overall, it was a great experience!"

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC faces DC Power FC at Audi Field on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.