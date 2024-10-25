DC Power Football Club Signs USYNT Player Riley Cross to an Academy Contract

DC Power Football Club ("Power FC") has today announced the signing of Penn State-commit Riley Cross to an Academy contract for the 2024 - 2025 season. Cross, a standout midfielder and product of the Players Development Academy (PDA) in Northern New Jersey, joins the club directly from the most recent U.S. U-17 Women's Youth National Team (USYNT) player pool camp. In total, Cross has earned 8 caps representing the U.S. Youth National Team,

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in USL Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all USL Super League games being domestically-broadcast on NBCUniversal's Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled national exposure and public amplification of their soccer talent while helping Power FC vie for the USL Super League playoffs.

Power FC Club President Jordan Stuart said, "We are proud to welcome Riley [Cross] as our first Academy Contract to join DC Power FC from outside the area. Her recent experience training in the USYNT camp ahead of the U-17 Women's World Cup has put her, developmentally, ahead of her peers. The opportunity for youth players being able to step into the professional environment and play live game minutes is extremely special. We see Riley as the catalyst to a far-reaching expansion plan that proves DC Power FC is a sought-after destination for top youth talent around the country (and world) to be welcomed into our club."

A New Jersey-native, Cross has accumulated numerous accolades at the youth soccer level including being recognized as a 2023-24 ECNL All-American and aforementioned member of the U.S. Youth National Team (USYNT) Player Pool. As a junior, she led Chatham High School to a New Jersey state championship, earning Player of the Conference and All-State honors in 2023. Most recently, Cross helped the United States win the Concacaf Women's U-17 Championship in Mexico, securing a berth to the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

Cross added, "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join DC Power FC and develop further as a player. I look forward to learning from experienced teammates and coaches, and I'm excited to prepare for the next step in my journey at Penn State."

Power FC returns to Audi Field tonight, Friday, Oct. 25, against Lexington Sporting Club with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. To purchase tickets to the match, visit dcpowerfootballclub.com/single-match-tickets.

