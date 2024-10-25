Power FC Wins First Game at Audi Field

October 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







Audi Field - Washington, DC

Player Notes:

Academy Signing Allie Flanagan scored a brace in her professional debut. Her first professional goal came in the 52nd minute, seven minutes into her professional debut, followed by a 90th minute game-winning header.

Goalkeeper Adelaide Gay made her first appearance of the season for Power FC as a halftime substitute.

Academy Signing Maleeya Martin made her third appearance for Power FC; she started and completed 45 minutes.

Academy Signing Allie Flanagan made her professional debut as a halftime substitute.

New Academy Signing Riley Cross made her professional debut as a 85th minute substitute.

The following players made their 10th consecutive start for Power FC: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Friedrichs, and Jorian Baucom.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its first match in club history against Lexington SC.

Power FC are now 1-0-0 against Lexington all-time.

DC Power Football Club recorded its first home win at Audi Field in club history.

Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino (Adelaide Gay 45'), Maleeya Martin (Allie Flanagan 45'), Amber DiOrio (Myra Konte 85'), Madison Wolfbauer, Claire Constant (C), Jennifer Cudjoe (Riley Cross 85'), Katie Duong, Anna Bagley, Mariah Lee, Jorian Baucom (Loza Abera 68')

Unused Substitutes: Madison Murnin, Yuuka Kurosaki

Head Coach: Frédéric Brillant

Lexington SC Lineup: Sarah Cox, Courtney Jones (Kailey Utley 65'), Maddy Perez, Sydney Shepherd, Nayeong Shin (Autumn Weeks 77'), Shea Moyer, Claire Winter (Natalie Turner-Wyatt 86'), Julie Mackin, Amanda Allen (Kim Mendez 65'), Madi Parsons, Marykate McGuire (Cori Sullivan 86')

Unused Substitutes: Bridgette Skiba, JJ Aalbue

Head Coach: Darren Powell

