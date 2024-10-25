Dallas Trinity FC Battles in 2-2 Draw Versus Carolina Ascent FC

October 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, TX - Dallas Trinity FC (2-1-4, 10 points) and Carolina Ascent FC (4-0-5, 17 points) ended in a 2-2 draw on Friday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 3,446.

GOAL NO. 2 FOR #22

Defender Amber Brooks scored Dallas' first goal of the match in the 24th, with Lucy Shepherd providing the assist. The team captain now has two goals on the season, scoring her first in the squad's 6-2 win over Lexington SC on Sept. 13.

HOMETOWN HERO STRIKES AGAIN

Arlington native and SMU alum Allie Thornton found the back of the net during first half stoppage time, giving her four goals on the season (T-2nd in the USL Super League). The forward's other three goals came in the form of a hat trick vs. Lexington SC on Sept. 13.

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC is now 2-1-4 (10 points) on the season and sits in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

- Twelve players saw action for Dallas against Carolina.

- DTFC remains undefeated at home (1-0-2) this season.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will look to defend home field once again. They face off against Fort Lauderdale United FC (3-2-1, 10 points) on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. CT from the Cotton Bowl. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On how it felt to make her home debut as head coach...

"I think tonight there were a lot of things that were really, really special. It's been a long wait for me to take the team here. The occasion of creating awareness for breast cancer is fantastic. The fans that came out for us tonight were fantastic. I think that the team brought a fantastic performance for those fans and hopefully we'll have many more evenings like tonight. It feels incredible. It feels like home."

Forward Allie Thornton

On the team's 17 shots (seven on target) tonight..."I think that it says a lot about our intensity and our style as a team. We are looking to go forward and we are looking to be dominant in the press to create those chances. Statistically the more you create chances, the more likely you're going to score. Two out of 17 doesn't sound great but I think we're building on this and more chances will come."

