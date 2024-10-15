Carlos Eduardo Espina Took 50 KIDS to See the Houston Dynamo!
October 15, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Immigrant rights activist Carlos Eduardo Espina teamed up with La Escondida Soccer to bring 50 kids to watch the Houston Dynamo!
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
