Cardinals Win Series Opener 5-3 over Mets

August 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the St. Lucie Mets 5-3 in the series opener at Clover Park on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals scored twice in the sixth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. Cardinals pitchers Jason Savacool and Luis Gastellum combined to retire nine batters in a row over the final three innings to close the door on any Mets comeback bid.

Mets pitcher Kyle Crick (calf) made his season debut and struggled with his command in a minor league rehab game. He walked two and hit two batters to force in a run while only getting one out in the first inning.

Mets reliever Irving Cota finished the inning with a strikeout and a ground out to limit the damage to one run.

A.J. Ewing doubled in the second inning against a rehabbing Sem Robberse and Ewing scored on a RBI single by Jacoby Long to tie the game 1-1.

Ian Petrutz gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead with a RBI double in the third inning. The Mets responded with two runs in the bottom of the third. Ronald Hernandez hit a run-scoring single to tie the game and Colin Houck followed with a sac fly to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

With one out in the sixth inning, Christian Martin hit a ground ball to second baseman Boston Baro. Baro's throw to first was wide for an error which allowed Ross Friedrick to score from second and tie the game. Martin advanced to second on the error and he scored the go-ahead run on a single by Ryan Campos to make it 4-3 Cardinals.

Jose Suarez hit a two-out solo home run in the top of the ninth for an insurance run.

Savacool got the win after pitching 5.0 innings of two-run relief behind Robberse. Gastellum earned his second save by pitching 2.0 perfect innings to finish the game.

Mets pitcher Brayhans Barreto took a tough loss. He allowed two runs (one earned) over the last 4.0 innings.

Baro went 3 for 4 with three singles and a run.

Mets first round pick Carson Benge was 1 for 3 with a single, walk and run. He played the entire game in center field.

The Mets (17-30, 39-74) and Cardinals (33-14, 70-43) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. Silver Sluggers get tickets for $5. Fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Snapchat.

