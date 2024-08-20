Jupiter Hammered by Daytona 12-1 in Series Opener

August 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (59-54, 23-24) fell behind and didn't recover as they lost to the Daytona Tortugas (56-56, 25-21) by a final score of 12-1 on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in the series opener.

Daytona attacked quickly in the top of the first inning off of Jupiter starting pitcher Liomar Martinez (L, 0-1). After Yerlin Confidan led off the game with a walk, he advanced to second base on a steal and third base on a flyout. With two outs and Confidan at third base, Esmith Pineda hit a sinking line-drive to right field resulting in an RBI double. The next batter, Ricardo Cabrera, hit an RBI single and was thrown out at second base trying to stretch it into a double but got the run home to give the Tortugas a 2-0 lead.

The Tortugas piled on to their lead in the top of the second inning as eight men came to the plate and scored three runs on just two hits to make it a 5-0 game. Then, in the top of the third inning, Martinez couldn't finish the frame as Julio Mendez came out of the Jupiter bullpen as the first relief pitcher. Confidan laced a two-RBI single to right field to expand the Daytona lead to 7-0.

Martinez finished his start with just 2 2/3 innings pitched and allowed seven runs, four earned, on five hits and five walks.

The Hammerheads got their first hit and first run on the same swing in the bottom of the third off of Daytona starting pitcher. After Michael Snyder drew a two-out walk, Jake DeLeo hit an RBI single to left field to cut the deficit to just 7-1.

Things got ugly in the top of the sixth inning as Daytona scored four unearned runs with two outs thanks to two Jupiter errors and took a commanding 11-1 lead.

Colson Lawrence came into pitch for Jupiter in the top of the seventh inning to make his Hammerheads debut. Lawrence allowed an RBI double to Ariel Almonte which gave the Tortugas a 12-1 lead and finished with just the one inning and one run allowed.

The Hammerheads had opportunities late in the game to get a few runs across but could not execute as they dropped the series opener by the 12-1 final score on Tuesday night. DeLeo led all Jupiter hitters after he went 2-for-5 at the plate with the only RBI.

Game two of this six-game series continues on Wednesday, August 21st with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eliazar Dishmey (4-4, 5.12 ERA) takes the mound for Jupiter against Graham Osman for Daytona. Click here to purchase your tickets.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With a special $30 advanced ticket ($35 at the gate), it includes admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn mini bobblehead presented by Window Gang. You won't want to miss out on this limited-edition collector's item for one of the young stars in St. Louis.

E.R.A.S. Night (Hammy's Version): It's been a long time coming...Join us on September 6th for E-R-A'S Night (Hammy's Version) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium! There will be bracelet making, a silent disco, a 360-degree photo booth, and more! Come dressed as your favorite popstar from your favorite era and enter our costume contest! All ages are welcome! Bring your friends, your kids, and the whole family! Get your tickets today at Roger-Dean-Chevrolet-Stadium-Dot-Com. Are you ready for it?!

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

