Mighty Mussels Capitalize With Four-Run Eighth To Down Tarpons, 7-6

August 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons in action

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons in action(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons' (22-24) bullpen faltered late in Tuesday night's loss to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (30-15) at GMS Field, 7-6. Tampa put up four runs in the second inning, including back-to-back home runs from 2B Hans Montero (1-for-5, 1R, 1HR, 1RBI) and 1B Parks Harber (1-for-3, 1R, 1HR, 1RBI, 1BB). The Tarpons took a two-run lead into the eighth until Daytona put up a four-spot of their own to retake the lead.

Kyle DeBarge led off the night with a free pass, and then Brandon Winokur ripped a single to right field to set up Fort Myers. A double steal put runners on second and third. A misplay on the infield allowed Billy Amick to reach on a fielder's choice, which loaded the bases. Khadim Diaw legged out an infield single to plate Winokur and keep the bases juiced. After RHP Andrew Landry got Winokur out at home with a force-out, he held the damage to one run with a strikeout and lineout to end the frame.

Tampa brought the power in the second. H. Montero led off the frame with a solo blast over the right-center field wall to tie the game.

With Harber's name getting chanted from the stands, he answered the noise. Harber went back-to-back with H. Montero, sending his first professional long ball over the center field wall to give the Tarpons the lead. DH Joe Delossantos worked a walk and then moved into scoring position with a stolen base and then 3B Duncan Pastore drew another walk. CF Marshall Toole singled to extend Tampa's lead to two, and then RF Willy Montero smoked a 102 MPH ground rule double over the right-center field wall, growing the Tarpons' lead to three.

Fort Myers pulled back to within two in the third. Winokur walked to start the frame. He then stole second and came around to score on a wild throw when Diaw reached on an infield single.

In the sixth, Jaime Ferrer got hit by a pitch to start the inning. He stole second base and advanced ninety feet to third on a groundout. Derek Bender sent a double over the outstretched glove of CF Marshall Toole in center to bring home Ferrer.

C Josue Gonzalez added one to Tampa's lead in the home half of the sixth. His first home run as a Tarpon left the bat at 103.7 MPH and traveled 412 feet.

Diaw picked up his third single of the game, leading off the eighth. Pinch hitter Jay Thomason worked a walk off the bench, and then with two away, Bender doubled to deep right field. Diaw and Thomason both came around to score to knot the game at five. Caden Kendle put the Mighty Mussels on top with a line drive double off of the right field wall. Fort Myers tacked on one more in the frame with an RBI bloop single into shallow center field off the bat of DeBarge.

SS Roderick Arias struck out to start the ninth, but catcher Daniel Pena missed the ball, allowing Arias to reach on the dropped third strike. He moved to second on a balk and then to third on a line out. LF Tyler Wilson cut the deficit to one with an RBI groundout to second; however, H. Montero struck out on a pitch clock violation to end the game, ending the hopes of a comeback.

The Tarpons will be back at it tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Mighty Mussels, with LHP Henry Lalane on the mound. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 4:00 p.m., with wacky deals coming your way during the nightcap of Wednesday's action for Wacky Deal Wednesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.