Blue Jays Go Wire-To-Wire, Take Opener in Clearwater

August 20, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Behind a career-high four hits from Arjun Nimmala, the Blue Jays took the series opener 6-4 over Clearwater on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

Dunedin took the lead in the first and never gave it up. Nimmala opened the scoring with an RBI double, and Aaron Parker followed with his own, opening a 2-0 lead for the Jays.

The damage against Clearwater starter Juan Amarante continued in the third inning, as Nick Mitchell roped a triple and Nimmala drove him in with an RBI infield single, pushing the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth, Yhoangel Aponte delivered a double off the wall in center with two outs, scoring Brock Tibbitts to make it 4-0.

Much like the Jays offense, starting pitcher Gage Stanifer started hot. After working around two first inning singles, Stanifer allowed just one baserunner in the next three innings, striking out six through four shutout frames.

In the fifth, Stanifer issued back-to-back one out walks, chasing him from the game. With JJ Sanchez on the mound, Clearwater scored three times - once on an RBI fielders choice from Starlyn Caba, and then twice on an RBI single from Devin Saltiban - to slice the lead to 4-3.

After Sanchez bounced back with a 1-2-3 sixth inning, Dunedin picked up two insurance runs in the seventh on a two-RBI knock from Edward Duran, swelling the lead to 6-3.

In the eighth, Clearwater threatened again, scoring on a one-out RBI from Kehden Hettiger. During the next at bat in a full count, Jays pitcher Yondrei Rojas exited the game with an apparent injury, forcing Julio Ortiz into the game mid-count.

Ortiz rose to the occasion, striking out John Spikerman and Brady Day to end the inning, stranding runners on the corners. The hard throwing righty remained in the game for the ninth and delivered a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.

The series continues in Clearwater on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30. Fans can listen to the Blue Jays call for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

