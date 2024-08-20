Threshers Threaten Late But Can't Overtake Dunedin in Loss

CLEARWATER, FL - A three-run fifth inning put the Clearwater Threshers (57-56, 14-33) within striking distance of the Dunedin Blue Jays (58-55, 24-23), but they couldn't complete the comeback in a 6-4 loss on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to even up the series when they return for a home game on Wednesday night.

The first three Blue Jays recorded a hit to lead off the game, with two runs scoring in the opening inning to give Dunedin an early lead. They added another run in the top of the third to extend their lead to 3-0.

Dunedin had a pair of two-out hits in the fourth to bring another run home and move their lead up to four runs. Kehden Hettiger began the fifth inning with a one-out walk off Blue Jays starter Gage Stanifer. John Spikerman drew a walk before JJ Sanchez replaced Stanifer, who allowed a single to Brady Day to load the bases. Starlyn Caba grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Hettiger to score the Threshers' first run. After Dante Nori loaded the bases on a walk, Devin Saltiban took the first pitch he saw out to left for a single to put the Threshers within one run at 4-3.

The Blue Jays extended their lead back to three runs on a two-run single in the seventh. Eduardo Tait smoked a single into right to lead off the eighth. He moved to second when TJayy Walston was hit by a pitch from Blue Jays reliever Yondrei Rojas. Hettiger drove in Tait from second, cutting the Blue Jays lead to two runs. The Threshers stranded the tying runner in the eighth before a 1-2-3 ninth as they fell 6-4.

Juan Amarante allowed four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings. A.J. Wilson allowed one hit and two walks with one strikeout in 1.0 shutout frame. Josh Bortka allowed two runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Tegan Cain struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in a scoreless and hitless eighth inning. Titan Hayes allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth.

Wilson tossed his first scoreless inning as a pro...Saltiban extended his career-best hitting streak to six consecutive games...Hettiger has now hit safely and driven in a run in each of his last three games...Nori has reached safely in all five of his games as a Thresher...Cain and Wilson each have one strikeout or more in their first two pro outings...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Wednesday, August 21...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

