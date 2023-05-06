Cardinals Sweep Doubleheader from Travs

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Arkansas Travelers winning by final scores of 6-4 and 4-3 on Saturday night. The first contest was a back-and-forth affair with both teams holding multiple leads. In the second game, all the scoring was in the first two innings but again there were multiple lead changes until the last five innings when neither side scored. Logan Warmoth reached base five times over the two games to lead the offense.

Moments That Mattered (Game 1)

* Connor Hoover put Arkansas in front in the sixth inning with a clutch two out, two-run hit.

* Springfield answered with three in the bottom of the sixth taking the lead on Mike Antico's drag bunt base hit.

Moments That Mattered (Game 2)

* Arkansas surged in front with a three-run second inning aided by a fly ball double that was lost at twilight. Jonatan Clase's RBI double finished the scoring in the inning.

* Springfield responded in the bottom of the inning with consecutive home runs. Antico hit a two-run shot to tie the game and then Matt Koperniak followed with a solo blast for the lead.

Notable Travs Performances (Game 1)

* 3B Logan Warmoth: 2-2, BB, run, 2B, RBI, SB

* SS Leo Rivas: 1-2, BB, 2 runs, HR, RBI

Notable Travs Performances (Game 2)

* 3B Logan Warmoth: 1-2, BB, run, SB

* RHP Collin Kober: 2 IP, H, BB

News and Notes

* Springfield secured the series win, handing the Travs their first series loss of the year.

* Reliever Juan Then was called up to Seattle making him the second Trav to go directly to the big leagues this season (Bryce Miller).

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday afternoon with Emerson Hancock (2-1, 6.11) pitching for Arkansas against Brandon Komar (1-1, 4.12) for Springfield. First pitch is at 1:35 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

