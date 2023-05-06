Drillers Extend Winning Streak to Six Straight

Tulsa Drillers' Nick Frasso on the mound

(Tulsa Drillers) Tulsa Drillers' Nick Frasso on the mound

Tulsa, OK- The Tulsa Drillers continued their winning ways on Saturday night and extended their season-best winning streak to six straight games. The Drillers struck early against San Antonio with seven runs on seven hits in the game's first two innings and were never threatened by the Missions in what ended as an 9-2 victory at ONEOK Field.

Five of the six wins in the streak have come in the series with San Antonio. The Drillers will go for a six-game sweep of the Missions in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

Nick Frasso turned in 4.2 scoreless innings as the Drillers extended their

winning streak to six games. (Rich Crimi)

Tulsa's scoring began in the bottom of the first inning with some help from the Missions. With two outs and the bases full, Eddys Leonard hit chopper that was fielded by pitcher Daniel Camarena. The slow roller looked like an infield single that would produce one run, but when Camarena threw wildly to first base, all three base runners raced home to give the Drillers a 3-0 lead.

The lead swelled to seven runs when Tulsa's first four batters in the second inning hit safely. After a pair of singles from Brandon Lewis and Carson Taylor, Jonny DeLuca delivered a run-scoring double. Andy Pages followed with a towering three-run homer to quickly up the lead to 7-0.

Tulsa tacked on single runs in both the sixth and seventh innings, while San Antonio avoided the shutout with two runs in the top of the seventh.

Starting pitcher Nick Frasso was outstanding once again. The right-hander, who was recently named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for April, scattered three hits in 4.2 shutout innings. Frasso struck out six and did not walk a batter, but he fell one out short of qualifying for what would have been his second professional win.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*For Frasso, it was his third scoreless outing in six starts this year. He lowered his season ERA to 1.01, while improving his strikeout to walk ratio to 36 to 5.

*The Drillers matched a season high with 14 hits in the game. They also 14 hits in a 10-8 loss at Midland on April 11.

*Tulsa batters have now homered in six straight games.

*This season marks the third year that Minor League Baseball has used six-game series in its schedule format. In that time, the Drillers have never swept one of the six-game sets, but they would accomplish that feat with a win on Sunday over the Missions.

*The six straight wins match the Drillers longest streaks since winning eight games in a row on two different occasions during the 2017 season. The franchise record is ten straight wins during the 2016 campaign.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Missions will conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon in their final meeting of the regular season. Starting time is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at ONEOK Field, and the pitching matchup is scheduled to be:

San Antonio - LHP Jackson Wolf (2-3, 5.60 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Kyle Hurt (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

