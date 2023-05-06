Naturals Sweep Doubleheader on Friday

Alec Marsh (2-0, 2.88) spun a gem in game one while *Jorge Bonifacio *homered in both games of a twin bill against the Wichita Wind Surge (10-15), leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-12) to a doubleheader sweep on Friday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. The two teams will continue their series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

In game one, Marsh was the star. The righty held the Wind Surge to one run on three hits with a walk while striking out a Naturals season-high nine batters. He picked up the win in one of the most dominant performances on the mound this season by an NWA pitcher. Bonifacio added in two hits and three RBI, including a two-run homer in the 4th, to give NWA a 5-1 win.

Game two was a lot closer down the stretch. After training in the top of the first, the Naturals plated four runs in the bottom of the frame, led by another Bonifacio blast. The three-run shot capped the Naturals scoring fort he day, while Wichita slowly chipped away. In the sixth inning Seth Gray homered, making it a 4-3 game.

Two walks and a hit batsmen by Jacob Wallace in the seventh loaded the bases with one out, but Wallace got DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to ground into a game-ending double play, giving the Naturals a doubleheader sweep on Friday and boosting the team above .500 for the first time since they won on opening night.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. LH *Anthony Veneziano (3-1, 2.08) *takes the mound for the Naturals.

