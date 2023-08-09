Cardinals Edge Mets 5-4 in Weathers-Shortened Game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals edged the St. Lucie Mets 5-4 in a seven-inning, weather-shortened game at Clover Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals jumped out to another early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and knocking Mets starter Douglas Orellana out of the game with two outs in the frame.

Michael Curialle singled home Won-Bin Cho for the first run and Chase Davis poked a RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Graysen Tarlow hit a ground out with the bases loaded to bring in a run that made it 3-0.

Orellana plunked Trey Paige with his 37th pitch of the inning to reload the bases. Joe Joe Rodriguez came in from the bullpen and struck out Lizandro Espinoza to strand the bases loaded and keep the Mets down 3-0.

Vincent Perozo ripped a RBI single off Palm Beach starter Benjamin Arias in the bottom of the first to get the Mets on the board. Cho threw out Diego Mosquera at the plate on the play to keep it a 3-1 game.

Karell Paz launched a two-run homer against Arias in the fifth inning to cut the Mets deficit to 4-3.

Palm Beach got a run back in the sixth when Cho led off with an infield single and eventually scored on a sac fly from Curialle to make it 5-3.

Wilfredo Lara led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run, his team-leading 11th of the season, to make it 5-4.

The Mets had runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh but Cardinals reliever Henry Gomez got Mosquera to hit into a double play and Nick Morabito to ground out on consecutive pitches to escape the inning with the one-run lead.

The teams were called off the field for a lightning delay with two outs in the top of the eighth. The game did not resume due to lightning lingering in the area.

The Mets (35-68, 11-27) and Cardinals (54-47, 17-19) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. It's Dollar Night, Bark in the Park and Healthcare Appreciation Night. Fans can bring their dog to the game for $2 and all healthcare workers get a free ticket by showing their work ID at the ticket window.

