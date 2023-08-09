McAdoo's Historic Night Highlights Marauders' Winning Effort

Fort Myers, Fla.--- The Marauders (24-13, 59-43) and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (15-22, 49-54) met for a six-game series-opening game at Hammond Stadium on a sweltering Tuesday night in South Florida. The two teams combined for 22 runs across all nine innings, with Charles McAdoo breaking a franchise record for RBI in a single game with a 6-6 8 RBI night on the way to a 13-9 triumph.

Marauders starter Hung-Leng Chang tossed his best outing as a pro; the Taiwanese righty hurled five innings while giving up four runs and striking out two on the way to earning his first win with Bradenton this year.

Bradenton fell behind early via a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning but quickly answered with a solo blast to lead off an inning from Charles McAdoo before Justin Miknis singled to tie the game at 2-2.

Fort Myers grabbed two more runs in their half of the second to go up 4-2, but this would be the last time they enjoyed a lead in the contest.

The Marauders went in front in the top of the third thanks to Charles McAdoo's second home run of the game, this time a three-run blast to put the good guys on top by 5-4.

The Young Bucs extended their advantage in the top of the fifth when they splashed three on the board, with Charles McAdoo, Omar Alfonzo, and Justin Miknis all collecting RBI in the inning to make it 8-4 Marauders at the halfway point.

Omar Alfonzo blasted one out of the yard in the top of the seventh to put Bradenton ahead by five. In the eighth inning, the Marauders picked up a pair of runs thanks to an RBI single from recent draftee Justin Miknis and the sixth RBI of the night for Charles McAdoo to put the Black and Gold up 11-4.

Fort Myers grabbed two runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull the game back within five runs. Still, Bradenton again answered the bell with Charles McAdoo smacking a two-run single to jump the Young Bucs up 13-6.

McAdoo finished the game 6-6 at the plate (tied for a franchise record with Cal Mitchell) and collected 8 RBI, setting a franchise record for RBI in a single game throughout the Marauders' 13-year history.

The Mussels grabbed a trio of consolation runs in the bottom of the ninth but fell short, with Darvin Garcia slamming the door to seal the 13-9 win for Bradenton.

The Marauders are back in action on Wednesday night at 7:00, with Drake Fellows expected to start for Bradenton.

