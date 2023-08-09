Field of Beers Festival Coming to Clover Park on September 9th

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to announce that the Field of Beers Festival is coming to Clover Park on Saturday, September 9th.

The beer sampling event will feature over 15 vendors including local hot spots such as Sailfish Brewery, Islamorada Brewing Company and Hop Life. Field of Beers is presented by Southern Eagle and A&G Concrete Pools.

Fans can purchase tickets to Field of Beers at the Clover Park box office or on www.stluciemets.com. Cost is $35 in advance and includes a ticket to the Mets game against the Daytona Tortugas and a sampling mug. Cost is $40 on the day of the event.

Field of Beers runs from 2:30-5:30 p.m. There will be live music throughout the tasting. The ballgame starts at 6:10 p.m. and features postgame fireworks.

Vendors include: Sailfish, Islamorda, Hop Life, Ace, Motorworks, Armed Forces, Civil, TBBC, Victory, Southern Tier, Bold Rock, Florida Keys, Shiner, Costa and Kings Spirits.

For more information email info@stluciemtes.com or ldeacetis@stluciemets.com.

