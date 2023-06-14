Cannon Fire Against Cannon Ballers

June 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game one of the series between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Down East Wood Ducks, Jose Corniell started on the mound for the Woodies throwing for two strikeouts in the first inning. The Woodies shot off the cannon in the bottom half with a solo shot by Cueva against the Kannapolis starter, McDaniel. Corniell added another strikeout with a double play for the top of the second. The Woodies crossed the plate two more times in the bottom of the second.

Cauley scoring on a Piotto fielder's choice after doubling and advancing to third on a balk. Piotto was brought in by Blackmon on a double. The third went quiet as Corniell threw a one, two, three inning and the Woodies only reached first with a single by Cueva.

The Cannon Ballers shot off a cannon too with Burke hitting a solo home run over the left field fence to lead off the fourth. Ian Moller responded in the bottom half with a lead off home run, Woodies up 4-1. Both starters added a strikeout to their tallies in the fifth, with both offenses going three up three down. Castro replaced McDaniel for the last out of the fifth, ending McDaniel's night with 4.2 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, and 3 strikeouts. Corniell, in his last inning of work added a strikeout and another double play to end his night with 6.0 innings, 1 hit, 1 run and 9 strikeouts. Castro continued to throw efficiently with two strikeouts on four batters in the sixth, allowing Piotto on via a walk.

Damian Mendoza cam out of the Duck Blind for the Woodies, working his way into trouble with the bases loaded, only surrendering one run as a hit by pitch to Betancourt allowed Elko to score.

Mendoza battled his way back to get three outs in his only inning of work. The Woodies had one in scoring position with Bannister reaching second, failing to score him as the game stayed at 4-2 Woodies going into the eighth. Burke had his second hit on the night with a one out double for the Cannon Ballers, reaching third on a wild pitch, as two Cannon Ballers stepped up to the plate to record the next two outs against Leath, following Mendoza's exit. Seidl entered to finish off the final inning of work for the Kannapolis pitching staff going three up three down with two popups. Mota closed the game for the Woodies to secure a 4-2 victory, being credited with the save, throwing to three batters in the top of the ninth.

The Wood Ducks (34-20) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (30-27) play game two tomorrow, June 14th, with the Wood Ducks leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 12pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out on for Camp day presented by Lenoir Community College.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Tues-Fri - 10am - 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2023

Cannon Fire Against Cannon Ballers - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.