Bullpen Falters in 7-2 Loss to Woodpeckers

June 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies bullpen allowed five runs in the sixth and seventh innings as Columbia fell 7-2 to the Woodpeckers Wednesday night at Segra Stadium.

The Fireflies bullpen struggled in Wednesday's game. Eduardo Herrera (L, 4-1) allowed a pair of runs to score in the sixth inning and then faced four batters in the seventh, all of whom reached base before he turned the ball over to Nicholas Regalado. Regalado allowed two of the three inherited runners to score, but fanned four hitters over two innings as he continued to look strong on the hill. By the end of the seventh, Columbia trailed 7-2 and the bats were unable to rally a second time.

The Woodpeckers made a mistake in the fifth, and Columbia used the break to their advantage. After Nic Swanson struck out the first two hitters of the inning, he struck out Dionmy Salon, but Salon reached first safely on a dropped third strike. Next, Roger Leyton reached on a two base error from the left fielder Roilan Machandy to move runners to second and third for Jean Ramirez who bounced a two RBI single to short to tie the game.

Zach Cole was able to energize the Woodpeckers at the start of the game. The outfielder smacked a triple over Erick Peña's head to lead off the first. He came around on a one-out single to left from Narbe Cruz to break the scoreless tie.

In the second inning, Fayetteville added some insurance. Roiland Machandy smacked his first homer of the season to left field to increase Fayetteville's lead to 2-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers tomorrow night at Segra Stadium at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies will see LHP Frank Mozzicato (1-3, 2.14 ERA) return to the mound and Fayetteville counters with RHP Trey Dombroski (1-5, 4.10 ERA).

The Fireflies will return home to Segra Park June 20 and they'll stay home through July 3 as the Fireflies battle the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Augusta GreenJackets. The homestand will house our Negro League Celebration Weekend where we'll have a special appearance from Larry Doby Jr. amongst others and will conclude with our Independence Day Celebration with a massive fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

