'Canes Sign Claesson to One-Year, Two-Way Deal

September 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Fredrik Claesson (KLAY-suhn) to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The contract will pay Claesson $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level with a $200,000 guarantee.

"Fredrik adds a veteran presence to our blue line," said Waddell. "This signing helps improve our defensive depth."

Claesson, 26, registered six points (2g, 4a) in 37 NHL games with the New York Rangers last season. The 6'1", 196-pound defenseman has posted 26 points (6g, 20a) in 150 career NHL games with the Rangers and Senators. Claesson has also skated in 285 career AHL games, all with Binghamton, recording 70 points (13g, 57a). Before coming to North America, he tallied nine points (3g, 6a) in 82 Swedish Hockey League games with Djurgardens IF. The Stockholm, Sweden, native won a gold medal representing his home country at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship. Claesson was drafted by the Senators in the fifth round, 126th overall, of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The Hurricanes play their first exhibition game of the 2019 preseason at Tampa Bay on Sept. 17, and open their 2019-20 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 3 at PNC Arena. For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.