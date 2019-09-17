Florida Panthers Loan Nine Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have reduced their training camp roster to 41 players.

Forward Patrick Bajkov, forward Blaine Byron, forward Aleksi Heponiemi, forward Jake Horton, defenseman Brady Keeper, defenseman Will Lochead, forward Cliff Pu, forward Sebastian Repo and forward Adam Rockwood have been loaned to Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds and are expected to attend Springfield's training camp.

The Thunderbirds open their preseason slate at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 25 against the Hartford Wolf Pack from the Danbury Arena in Danbury, Conn. before hosting one preseason tune-up against the Providence Bruins on Friday, Sep. 27 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The preseason slate comes to a close in Providence on Saturday, Sep. 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

