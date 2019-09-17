Thunderbirds to Welcome, Honor Roberto Luongo on Saturday, November 2 at MassMutual Center

September 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the club will be honoring longtime Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo on Saturday, November 2 as the T-Birds host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Roberto Luongo Night.

The longtime NHL goalie will hold a public meet-and-greet for fans in attendance from 6:00 to 6:55 p.m., at which time there will be a photo opportunity for fans on a first-come, first-served basis. No autographs will be permitted. He will also drop the ceremonial first puck before the game begins at 7:05 p.m. as the Thunderbirds honor Luongo's career and accomplishments.

"Roberto Luongo has accomplished so much throughout his career and will forever be remembered as a legend and fan-favorite within the Panthers Franchise," said GM of the Springfield Thunderbirds Eric Joyce. "We're honored to have him join us in Springfield for a special night."

Luongo, 40, completed his 19-year NHL career at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. Over his career with the Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks, Luongo ranks second in NHL history in games played by a goaltender (1,044), third in wins (489) and ninth in shutouts (77). The native of Montreal, Quebec, is one of only three goaltenders in NHL history to have played 1,000 NHL games. Among the seven goaltenders to play in 900 career games, Luongo's career .919 save percentage ranks first.

In addition to those marks, Luongo owns the Panthers franchise record for games played by a goaltender (572), wins (230), shutouts (38), saves (16,068) assists/points (13), single-season games played by a goaltender (75, 2005-06), single-season wins (35, 2005-06, 2015-16), single-season saves (2,303) and single-season shutouts (tied-7, 2003-04).

"Roberto's career accolades speak for themselves, but furthermore, his professionalism and dedication to his community are qualities we strive to emulate in Springfield," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We could not be more honored to welcome him to Springfield and celebrate his Hall of Fame career."

Among his numerous honors, Luongo was a three-time Vezina Trophy finalist, earned Hart Memorial Trophy finalist consideration in 2006-07, and was named a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2017-18. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2010, 2014), a two-time World Championship gold medalist (2003, 2004), and a World Cup of Hockey gold medalist in 2004.

The Luongo connection has spilled into the Thunderbirds in recent years as well, with younger brother Leo Luongo serving as Springfield's goaltending and video coach since the team's inception in 2016.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages start at $13 per game and feature the most benefits, including an exclusive commemorative jersey.

Single game tickets for the Thunderbirds' 2019-20 regular season are on sale now here. For more details and to inquire about Thunderbirds tickets, fans may call the Thunderbirds office at (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.