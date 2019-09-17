San Diego Gulls to Host Ontario Reign in Free Exhibition Game September 30 at Honda Center

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club will host the Ontario Reign in its annual preseason contest on Monday, Sept. 30 at Honda Center (7 p.m.), home of the Anaheim Ducks, San Diego's primary affiliate in the National Hockey League (NHL). For the fifth consecutive season, the exhibition game and parking will be free of charge to all fans. Parking is expected to be at capacity. In order to take advantage of Honda Center's on-site lots, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Honda Center will be using digital ticketing for this event, and entry will be by mobile device only (maximum of eight tickets available per customer). To reserve free tickets, fans must have a My Ducks Account through Ticketmaster. Fans can register for a My Ducks Account via AnaheimDucks.com/MyDucksAccount.

San Diego Gulls season ticket holders and Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Members had the ability to reserve tickets to the game 24 hours prior to the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets for all fans are now available.

Honda Center doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on the day of the game and seating is general admission (first-come, first-served basis). However, entrance will be only via mobile device, using a 2D barcode (QR code) via the Anaheim Ducks mobile app. Upon arrival to Honda Center, fans can access their digital tickets via the NHL App to gain entry.

For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit SanDiegoGulls.com/HondaCenter.

