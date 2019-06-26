'Canes Reach Affiliation Agreement with Greenville Swamp Rabbits

June 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have reached an affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits through the 2019-20 season.

"We are excited to begin a new ECHL partnership with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits," said Waddell. "The affiliation makes competitive and geographic sense for us, and we look forward to working with Greenville to develop our prospects."

"This a landmark day for our franchise," said Swamp Rabbits President and CEO Steve Donner. "A year ago, we set out on a goal to find a regional NHL partner to build a relationship with who is committed to development at the AHL and the ECHL level. In partnering with the Hurricanes, we have found that partner for player development with a huge added bonus of marketing synergy in the Carolinas."

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are based in Greenville, S.C., located approximately 100 miles southwest of Charlotte. The Swamp Rabbits have played in Greenville since the 2010-11 season and have qualified for the ECHL playoffs in five of their nine seasons. Greenville won the South Division title during the 2010-11 season and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference in the 2011 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.