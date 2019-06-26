Jeremy Gregoire Signs Two-Year Contract with Roadrunners

June 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has signed forward Jeremy Gregoire to a two-year AHL contract.

The 23-year-old Gregoire recorded five goals and two assists, totaling seven points in 26 games and 39 penalty minutes as a Roadrunner after being acquired from the Milwaukee Admirals on February 8. Through four professional seasons, the 6-foot, 194-pound native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada has recorded 67 points and 376 penalty minutes.

"Having Jeremy in Tucson for the next two seasons is extremely valuable to us," said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. "Jeremy is a very hard worker and brings an element of grit to our lineup." Gregoire was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the sixth round (#176 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Tucson Roadrunners begin their fourth season of hockey in Southern Arizona on October 18 at Tucson Arena. Ticket options are on sale now and more information can be found by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com or calling 866-774-6253.

