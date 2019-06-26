Calgary's Mark Giordano Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

June 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Mark Giordano of the Calgary Flames has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for June.

At the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on June 19, Giordano won the Norris Trophy as the National Hockey League's top defenseman for the first time in his career. Giordano, who received 165 of the 171 first-place votes cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association, enjoyed his most prolific season at age 35 in 2018-19, establishing career highs with 57 assists, 74 points and a plus-39 rating.

Giordano was undrafted out of junior hockey and spent his rookie season in the AHL with Lowell in 2004-05, collecting six goals and 10 assists in 66 games. The next season, Giordano tied for second among all AHL defensemen with 16 goals and totaled 58 points in 73 games with Omaha, earning a selection to the AHL All-Star Classic; he would miss the event while making his NHL debut with Calgary.

A two-time NHL All-Star, Giordano has skated in 833 NHL games, all with the Flames, totaling 129 goals and 323 assists for 452 points.

Currently in use in 10 AHL arenas, Eaton's Ephesus LED sports lighting product line provides optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and offers an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers the lowest total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.