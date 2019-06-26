Eric Veilleux Hired as Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Ã‰ric Veilleux as a Syracuse Crunch assistant coach, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Veilleux, 47, joins the organization after serving as head coach for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the 2018-19 season. Under his guidance, the Mooseheads posted a 49-15-2-2 record, second-best in franchise history, and reached both the 2019 Rogers President Cup Final and Memorial Cup Championship.

"I am very pleased and grateful to have Ã‰ric join our coaching staff," BriseBois said. "Ã‰ric has a wealth of coaching experience and is a proven winner. He is a great addition to our organization and our players in Syracuse will greatly benefit from getting to work with him. With Ben Groulx, Gilles Bouchard and Ã‰ric, we have three men with long track records as successful head coaches and the Crunch has a coaching staff we can be very proud of."

Prior to joining Halifax, the Quebec City, Quebec native spent two seasons as head coach for the San Antonio Rampage. He also spent one season as head coach of the Norfolk Admirals during their inaugural ECHL campaign after making his professional coaching debut as an assistant with the Admirals in their final AHL season in 2014-15.

Veilleux has also been head coach with the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar from 2012 to 2014 and Shawinigan Cataractes from 2005 to 2012. He has appeared in four President Cup Finals, won the CHL Coach of the Year Award in 2013-14 and led Shawinigan to a Memorial Cup Championship in 2012.

As a player, Veilleux skated in 447 career AHL games as a forward with the Lowell Lock Monsters, Kentucky Thoroughblades, Hershey Bears and Cornwall Aces compiling 280 points (106g, 174a). He claimed the Calder Cup with Hershey in 1996-97.

