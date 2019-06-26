Florida Panthers Extend Qualifying Offers to 10 Players

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Tuesday that the Panthers have extended qualifying offers to the following players: forward Anthony Greco, forward Jayce Hawryluk , forward Dryden Hunt, forward Juho Lammikko , forward Denis Malgin, forward Maxim Mamin, defenseman Ian McCoshen, goaltender Sam Montembeault, defenseman Thomas Schemitsch and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar.

Greco, Hawryluk, Hunt, Lammikko, McCoshen, Montembeault, and Schemitsch each skated with the Thunderbirds in the 2018-19 season. Greco, Hawryluk, Lammikko, and Montembeault each made their NHL debuts with the Panthers this past season as well.

The deadline for NHL teams to issue qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents was 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. By issuing the offers, teams are given the right of first refusal or draft choice compensation should the player sign an offer sheet with another team.

