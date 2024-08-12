Campbell Named Eastern League Player of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 5-11.

The 22-year-old hit .444 (8-for-18) in five games last week with three home runs and five RBI. He led the league with six walks and five stolen bases. His .600 On base percentage and .944 Slugging Percentage ranked second in the league. Campbell homered in three consecutive games from August 9-11. Campbell currently has a nine-game hit streak and a 26-game on-base streak, the longest in the Eastern League this season.

Campbell opened the 2024 season with High-A Greenville where he hit .306 in 40 games earning a promotion to Double-A Portland on June 4th. In 49 games with the Sea Dogs, Campbell is hitting .380 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. He has a .484 OBP, .592 Slugging Percentage, and 1.076 OPS.

Baseball America ranks Campbell as the number five prospect in the Red Sox organization and number 98 in all Minor League Baseball.

Campbell, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was selected by the Red Sox in the Compensation Round following the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

This marks the second time this season that Campbell has earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors, previously earning the accolade for the week of June 10-16. Campbell has also previously been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June and the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

The selection marks the fifth time this season that a Sea Dogs player has been named Eastern League Player of the Week. Previous winners are Matthew Lugo (April 15-21), Blaze Jordan (April 22-28), Kyle Teel (May 27-June 2), Campbell (June 10-16). Teel also took home Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May. Additionally, Sea Dogs' left-handed pitcher Zach Penrod earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of May 13th-19th.

The Sea Dogs have won 14 of their last 16 games and are currently in first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with a 25-12 record. The team begins a six-game road trip to Binghamton, New York on Tuesday, August 13th. The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees on Tuesday, August 20th.

