RubberDucks Announce 2025 Game Dates; Home Opener Is Tuesday, April 8 at Canal Park

August 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce their 2025 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons with dates for the 138-game Double-A season. The club will play 69 home games in 2025, beginning with the home opener against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, April 8, and concluding on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The 2025 schedule consists of largely six-game series beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday. The RubberDucks will be at Canal Park for 12 weekends throughout the season playing, 11 six-game series and one three-game series (July 4-6).

"Even though there is still a lot of fun to be had at Canal Park in 2024, the release of our 2025 schedule has us looking forward to planning more amazing nights," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "With 69 home games and 12 weekends at Canal Park, there will be many opportunities for the best fans in baseball to enjoy affordable family fun in downtown Akron."

The RubberDucks will play a season-long 12-game homestand over 13 days beginning on Tuesday, July. 29 against Erie and ending on Sunday, Aug. 10 against Bowie. Akron will also be home for a nine-game in 10-day stretch starting on Friday, July 4 against Erie and ending on Sunday, July 13 against Richmond.

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

